Club fitness stands strong amidst gym closures, now open for 24 hours

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker’s emergency order has caused many gyms and fitness centers to close.

22News found out what one local gym has done to allow members to continue their workout routines. Club Fitness in West Springfield is still open but they are making sure only 25 people are working out at one time.

Club Fitness took new measures to adhere to the state’s new guidelines on public gatherings. They canceled their “Kids Club” and group exercise classes, and now have a 25 person limit on the main floor. One gym-goer from Agawam told 22News she was relieved when she found out Club Fitness was still open.

“I definitely had to make a phone call and make sure they were open,” said Tiffany Littlefield of Agawam. “They did say they are maxed at 25 people so I’m trying to see if there is as line getting in. I definitely have to go to the gym, its something I do every day.”

Club Fitness said no one will be allowed to enter once they reach the 25 person limit. They also demand everyone working out to clean their machine after using it.

Those who do not will be removed from the gym.

Club Fitness just announced on Facebook that they will be open 24 hours for the time being to accommodate their members during the attendance restriction.