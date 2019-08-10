Clubs in downtown Springfield facing sanctions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – After facing controversy, the city of Springfield has decided which downtown clubs will face sanctions, and which will remain open without penalty.

After several violent incidents outside of Club Aquarius, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno began his push for the club to be shut down.

Two violent incidents happened outside of the club on State Street in just two months including a shooting where a police officer was shot.

The city’s license committee did not issue any sanctions against the club Friday.

“As always, these hearings and decisions on situations arising at these establishments and on reviewing previously mutual agreed to requirements, are always based upon preventing a danger to the public’s safety, health or order.” DOMENIC SARNO, SPRINGFIELD MAYOR

The committee also addressed issues with two other clubs.

Moriarty’s Pub received a 10-day suspension of their entertainment license.. after a man allegedly entered the bar with an “unconcealed weapon”.

Le Souk nightclub will stay open with no sanctions – following a large fight with multiple stabbing victims on Worthington Street near the club.

In this case, the commission found that at no time was there a fight inside the club… and there was adequate security.