‘Coach Claus’ gifts Springfield family Christmas tree

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of Santa’s helpers was hard at work Wednesday night in Springfield, making the holidays special for a deserving family.

Stefan Davis, who goes by Coach Claus during the holidays, shed light on a local family in need of some holiday cheer. His organization, “I Found Light Against All Odds,” donated a Christmas tree to the family earlier this week.

But Davis told 22News, he wanted to find a way to make the holiday even more special for them.

“What good is a Christmas tree without presents underneath it? Especially for two young children, and therefore our organization put together a wonderful package for this family, and all this would not have been possible if it wasn’t for this year’s Giving Tuesday,” said Davis.

Over the last few years, I Found Light Against All Odds has delivered gifts to many families in need during the holiday season. The organization also raises funds for at-risk youth in our area to provide them with resources like scholarships to further their education.

