Coaching legends honored with granite benches at Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Before the enshrinement ceremony Friday, the Hall of Fame made sure to pay tribute to those who helped shape the basketball greats.

Friday morning, multiple new granite benches were unveiled at the Naismith Coaches Circle.

Six coaches were honored Friday including coaching legends like Denny Crum and Cotton Fitzsimmons. The benches are dedicated to those who promote the values of James Naismith, basketball’s first coach.

22News spoke with Vice President of Philanthropy Scott Zuffelato about honoring those coaches.

“They are honored so much by all of their successes they had and handling players, but we wanted to really tell the story of what they do off the court,” Zuffelato said. “There’s a lot of great work they do giving back to their community but it all stems from inspirational people in their lives.”

The Naismith Coaches Circle is located outside the Hall of Fame entrance.