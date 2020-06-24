Coalition calls for expansion of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Supporters of a new addition to the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home held a standout on Tuesday as they call for an expansion of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke.

A coalition of veterans, family members, and citizens gathered to draw attention and support for the proposed expansion. The coalition is demanding that Governor Charlie Baker commit to a 2013 project that would have resulted in a five-story addition to the building.

The new addition could have allowed for less crowding and more isolation during the coronavirus outbreak, supporters say. However, the project remains stagnant because it never got the commitment from the Baker administration for state matching funds to proceed.

We spoke with one supporter of the expansion who is hoping that will change.

“We just got to get this done and this is an awareness program to contact their state senators state reps, Gov. Baker and get this done before July 31,” said John Hurley, captain of the outreach program. “It’s needed. Don’t delay any longer!”

As of Monday morning, more than 1,200 people have signed a petition calling for the addition at the Soldiers’ Home. The Office of Health and Human Services on Tuesday released the latest update on the Covid-19 situation at the Soldiers’ Home:

0 veterans are positive across the Home and those at Holyoke Medical Center

64 veterans tested negative (meaning that they have always tested negative)

83 veterans have recovered, meaning they previously tested positive and are now clinically recovered

1 veteran resident has a pending test

1 veteran has refused testing

Resident locations:

119 veterans are onsite

30 veterans are offsite

26 veterans are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center

4 veterans are receiving acute care offsite

Since March 1, there have been 97 veteran deaths (76 deaths of veterans who tested positive, 18 veterans who tested negative, 1 veteran whose status was unknown, 2 veterans were clinically recovered)

HHS also reported that there are no employees with Covid-19 at the Soldiers’ Home as of Tuesday, explaining that they have been retested and all are “clinically recovered.”

The Soldiers’ Home continues to follow strict visitation guidance and outdoor visitation protocols to prioritize the health and safety of the veterans and staff at the home.

The plan “will be contingent on the continued stability of infection controls and public health metrics, which we continue to monitor daily and coordinate with state and local health officials,” the state said.