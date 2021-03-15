Coalition to show support hearing for new Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Coalition will be speaking in favor of the bill entitled “An Act Financing the Reconstruction of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke” during a virtual hearing on Tuesday.

The Coalition is strongly supporting House Bill No. 64 of the Baker-Polito Administration’s legislation for a new Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke with 280 private rooms.

The hearing is currently scheduled to take place between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“We believe the Governor’s bill is the necessary and major reconstruction project needed to address the long-standing capital and infection control deficiencies documented at the Soldiers’ Home, and which the Coalition believes were contributing factors that resulted in the COVID-19 outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home this past year. Nearly one year after our veteran community heard the devastating news of the loss of so many of our beloved veterans due to the pandemic, we today call on our state to move forward and build a new Soldiers’ Home that will ensure their service to our country will always be honored and remembered and their legacy will never be forgotten. We call on members of the General Court to now do the right thing and to support the governor’s bill and the administration’s plan to capitalize on this opportunity to make things right: right for the families of the veterans who died from the COVID-19, right for the incredibly dedicated staff who care for our veterans and right for future generations of Veterans who deserve a new Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke. “ Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Coalition

The bill would authorize $400 million in capital for a project to reconstruct the Soldier’s home.

The Holyoke Soldier’s Home saw an outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, prompting calls for reform.