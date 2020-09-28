Coalition pushes for redesign of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As two former leaders at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home face criminal charges from the State Attorney General’s Office, a coalition continues to push the state on their project to redesign the home.

Former HSH superintendent Paul Barabani is optimistic that the state and the design team are taking their recommendations into account for the project.

Barbani is the leader of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home coalition that consists of over 30 active members. They met last week with the design team Payette and gave them recommendations for the first phase of the project.

Their demands include a new 120-bed addition with private rooms, individual showers, and an adult day health care program.

“You’re talking about less than one percent of the country that serves in the military,” Barbani told 22News. “They deserve it, they earned it, and it’s our obligation as a state as citizens to give it to them.”

Barabani said their adult day health care program has been well received by the community and should be no cost to the state.

There is a survey online that is asking for community input on the project.