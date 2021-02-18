Coats distributed to veterans at new location in Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local veterans organization kicked off their Coats 4 Vets campaign Thursday at their new home, the Eastfield Mall.

The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation began distributing coats at their new empowerment center, which was the former 99 Restaurant.

Veterans pre-registered for the event, and were assisted by volunteers. They had over 3,000 coats donated by Ocean State Job Lot so there were no concerns about running out.

Volunteer Ken Melanson told 22News, “The need for brand new coats that have been donated by Ocean State Job Lots Foundation is plentiful out here in western Mass. And we are going to get these coats to everyone who could use them.”

Melanson told 22News they took over the former 99 Restaurant location at the mall about a month ago. They are still working on the space, but he said when its ready, the empowerment center will have free services for veterans and their families, and they’ll also be cooking home cooked meals for vets in the kitchen.