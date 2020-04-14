Cobble Mountain, Borden Brook reservoirs closed to public

GRANVILLE, Mass (WWLP) – Borden Brook Reservoir and Cobble Mountain Reservoir are closed to the public and no recreational activities are allowed.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is reminding residents that recreation on water supply property surrounding Cobble Mountain or Borden Brook Reservoirs is not allowed.

Both reservoirs are the primary drinking water supply for the greater Springfield region serving about 250,000 customers everyday.

According to Katherine Shea Springfield Water and Sewer Commission spokesperson, most of the approximately 14,500 acres of forestland surrounding the reservoirs that the commission owns is posted for no trespassing and access to these areas is prohibited.

The following recreation on the property is banned:

Walking

Hiking

Biking

Motorized activities such as the use of ATVs and dirt bikes

Due to the increased interest to enjoy outdoor activities during the coronavirus pandemic the Massachusetts Environmental Police, Massachusetts State Police and commission employees will continue to monitor commission water supply property and enforce public access restrictions.

The Commission is asking for the public’s help in protecting the water supply by not going to these reservoirs and enjoying recreational activities elsewhere