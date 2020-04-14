Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 957 deaths reported out of 28,163 cases of COVID-19
Closings and Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Cobble Mountain, Borden Brook reservoirs closed to public

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Borden Brook Reservoir and surrounding water supply property. (Photo: Springfield Water and Sewer Commission)

GRANVILLE, Mass (WWLP) – Borden Brook Reservoir and Cobble Mountain Reservoir are closed to the public and no recreational activities are allowed.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is reminding residents that recreation on water supply property surrounding Cobble Mountain or Borden Brook Reservoirs is not allowed.

Both reservoirs are the primary drinking water supply for the greater Springfield region serving about 250,000 customers everyday. 

According to Katherine Shea Springfield Water and Sewer Commission spokesperson, most of the approximately 14,500 acres of forestland surrounding the reservoirs that the commission owns is posted for no trespassing and access to these areas is prohibited. 

The following recreation on the property is banned:

  • Walking
  • Hiking
  • Biking
  • Motorized activities such as the use of ATVs and dirt bikes

Due to the increased interest to enjoy outdoor activities during the coronavirus pandemic the Massachusetts Environmental Police, Massachusetts State Police and commission employees will continue to monitor commission water supply property and enforce public access restrictions. 

The Commission is asking for the public’s help in protecting the water supply by not going to these reservoirs and enjoying recreational activities elsewhere

MAP: Cobble Mountain Reservoir

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today