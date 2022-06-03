WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The public got the chance to tour the old Coburn Elementary School in West Springfield before its demolition later this month.

Coburn Elementary School, formerly known as West Springfield Junior High, will be torn down on June 21. It was originally constructed in 1923 and served as a junior high school until the West Springfield Middle School opened in 1998.

“This building comes with a lot of memories and this building comes with generations and generations… grandparents, parents.. folks my age to kids of age 4,” said Tim Connor, Superintendent of West Springfield Schools.

The new Philip G. Coburn Elementary School is on track to welcome hundreds of students this fall. The new building will feature state-of-the-art classrooms, offices, and natural lighting.