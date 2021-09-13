Coburn Elementary School in West Springfield construction update

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Coburn Elementary School has recently added numerous new additions to the school’s construction as of September.

According to West Springfield Mayor Reichelt, the construction includes interior masonry wall installations, metal stud framing, spray fireproofing, mechanical rough-in, roofing, exterior sheathing, and the underground utility and drainage work in the Coburn Elementary School parking lot as part of the school zone work-plan of summer 2021.

The project continues into September of the exterior Air Vapor Barrier (AVB) and the exterior masonry facade. The interior building floor plans for the furniture, fixtures, and equipment are close to finishing.

In August, the West Springfield Public Schools team reviewed the budget as well as identified any alternatives. In September, this budget will be finalized with the project team.



The date for the completion of the building is expected to still be July 22, 2022.