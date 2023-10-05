LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Local animal lovers came together to share some cocktails, for dog tails Thursday evening in Longmeadow.

The second annual ‘Cocktails For Tails’ fundraiser was held at Twin Hills County Club. The funds from this event will be going to Second Chance Vet Hospital in Springfield, to help pets in the area live a better life.

Second Chance is a non-profit animal welfare organization that helps keep animals and people together. The fundraiser included live music, a silent auction, raffles, and more, 22News spoke with Second Chance’s Chief Development Officer, Lindsay Doray, about why an event like this is vital to the Springfield community, “Fundraisers can continue to provide so many programs and services in the community to help keep pets in their home, especially when things like the economy take a downturn.”

Last year, Second Chance has helped over 44,000 pets live better lives through full service veterinary care.