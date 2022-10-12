WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tickets are on sale now for the Second Chance Animal Services’ first Cocktails for Tails event.

The fundraiser marks a milestone of their service to more than 40,000 pets in the Springfield area. There will be live music, a silent auction with a raffle, food, and an open bar. The funds raised will go to the nonprofit’s Mulberry Street Community Veterinary Hospital.

Tickets cost $100 and include hors d’oeuvres, food stations, and an open bar. You can save $25 with the code 400000PETS on tickets that are purchased by October 20. Live music at the event will be played by John and Christina Cantalini.

CEO and Founder Sheryl Blancato is inviting animal lovers to the event. “Since 2015, over 40,000 Springfield area pet owners have turned to Second Chance for help for their pets.”

“Rising inflation is severely impacting us all, but especially those on a fixed income. Our Community Veterinary Hospital on Mulberry Street is helping to keep pets with the people they love,” said Blancato.”The Mulberry Street location provides access to full-service veterinary care through reduced rates for those that qualify, helping to keep area pets and their families together.”

Longtime supporter Ted Hebert feels blessed to have the opportunity to help others in need. “We find that people that have compassion for animals have compassion for their fellow human beings.”

Cocktails for Tails will take place on November 3rd from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Springfield Country Club in West Springfield.