Coffee prices expected to increase as farmers face export shortage

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting your day with a tall cup of coffee on the go is expected to become more expensive in the near future.

It’s just a matter of time before the steep price increase for Brazilian Coffee Beans on the world markets shows up in the everyday cost for Coffee lovers getting their daily first cup. Jonathan Bigos of West Springfield had just purchased coffee for himself and his Dad at a Riverdale road coffee shop. High prices don’t worry him.

Bigos said, “Myself no, I only drink one or two cups a day, so it’s really not that expensive. But we know of people who drink quite a few cups. It’s definitely going to get expensive for them.”

Brazil’s Coffee Bean farmers currently face a significant reduction in the millions of Coffee bags they export across the globe.