WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local residents were able to come together and share a coffee with local law enforcement at Tandem Bagel on Saturday.

“Coffee with a Cop” was all about fostering a positive relationship with local law enforcement. People coming together over a cup of joe to get to know the members of the West Springfield Police Department better.

Erica Ireland of the West Springfield Police Department told 22News, “It’s an easy way for my police to come out and you know, here’s the issues that some of the citizens might have and we’re able to interact with members of the community we might not always get to see on a daily basis.”

West Springfield Mayor, Will Rechielt also came out to show his support as well.

“Putting a face to the officers and the badges. I think it’s really important for both the police to know that they are appreciated here in West Springfield, and for the community to know who’s doing the work. That it’s a neighbor, it’s a friend, it’s a teammate. I think it’s important on both ends,” he expressed.

Officers handed out stickers, child safety kits, coloring books, and more all in an effort to bond with their local community members.