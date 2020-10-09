Coin shortage continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At the start of the pandemic in March, many shoppers were reluctant to use their credit cards as a way to contain the virus, putting a strain on the need for stores to increase their change.

Friday, a spokesman for Armata’s supermarket in Longmeadow told 22News, those early problems seem to have been solved.

The supermarket says it depends on how much the individual banks will release, and right now, banks have been giving out enough change for demand.

That, plus customers have begun to use their credit cards again.