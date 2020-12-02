Cold Stone Creamery makes efforts to prevent against COVID-19

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Cold Stone Creamery in Springfield

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cold Stone Creamery in Springfield has been updated to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

The location has a new air filtration system, that helps remove germs from the air. This update was in conjunction with the Basketball Hall of Fame’s HVAC system upgrade in November.

The Cold Stone Creamery Chain is owned by White Management. The air filtration is an addition to existing mask use and social distancing requirements.

“We’re doing everything we can to protect our customers and staff. We are seeing that the use of masks, social distancing, and meticulous hygiene is keeping our businesses in business. But winter is coming, and we want our customers and staff to feel confident that our restaurants are safe.” President of White Management, Brian White said.

Follow Cold Stone Creamery on Facebook for the latest creations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today

WWLP Contests & Sweepstakes

Contests & Sweepstakes