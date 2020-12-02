Cold Stone Creamery makes efforts to prevent against COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cold Stone Creamery in Springfield has been updated to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

The location has a new air filtration system, that helps remove germs from the air. This update was in conjunction with the Basketball Hall of Fame’s HVAC system upgrade in November.

The Cold Stone Creamery Chain is owned by White Management. The air filtration is an addition to existing mask use and social distancing requirements.

“We’re doing everything we can to protect our customers and staff. We are seeing that the use of masks, social distancing, and meticulous hygiene is keeping our businesses in business. But winter is coming, and we want our customers and staff to feel confident that our restaurants are safe.” President of White Management, Brian White said.

