Colleen preliminary pageants held Saturday

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Two western Massachusetts cities are holding their St. Patrick’s committee Colleen preliminary pageants Saturday.

One pageant is in Springfield and the other is in Holyoke.

Holyoke High School will host the 66th annual Grand Colleen Pageant tonight and the John Boyle O’Reilly Club in Springfield will host the Springfield St. Patricks’ Parade Committee Colleen preliminaries.

The Holyoke pageant will select five women to be in the Grand Colleen’s Court for the 69th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Their 2020 Grand Colleen will be chosen at the Grand Coronation Ball on February 15th.

The Springfield Coronation ball is on February 8th and the winner receives a free trip to Ireland.