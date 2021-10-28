College and University Presidents discuss upcoming professor awards event

(WWLP) – The African American Female Professor Awards Association hosted a virtual roundtable meeting Thursday evening.

The meeting taking place in celebration of the associations fifth anniversary. The conversation took place with college and university presidents from around the area on the theme of “leading for an inclusive culture.”

Dr. Linda Thompson, President of Westfield State University, told 22News, “I really try to also find ways that I can push that faculty member into leadership and be involved in the community where they can develop national reputation and move up to be a full professor.”

The 2021 annual African American Female Professor Awards will be held on November 4th.