CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students in Chicopee got some help planning for their futures Wednesday.

A college, military and career fair was held Wednesday morning at Chicopee Comprehensive High School for juniors and seniors. More than 30 organizations were there to show students what’s available for them after graduation.

Adyan, a Chicopee Comp. student, told 22News, “I am looking to go to college, but not everybody in this school wants to do that. They may want to take different pathways. With the college and career center, we help people navigate throughout their high school year experience. Some people feel like, if they don’t go to college, they’re not going to make it. But there’s other ways like the military, or different workforces they could go.”

Some of the industries that students got to learn about were healthcare, criminal justice, and manufacturing.