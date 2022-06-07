CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Collegian Court restaurant in downtown Chicopee will soon be closing its doors for good. The last day will be June 17th, but the owner said he’s selling the property to the Melha Shriners.

The Iconic Polish spot has been part of the community for years. Bill Stetson is the owner of the Collegian Court, as well as Rumbleseat Bar and Grill which is also in Chicopee.

He said he wasn’t thinking about selling the Collegian Court until a realtor approached him.

The Melha Shiners are currently based in Agawam. They raise money to support Springfield’s Shriners Hospitals for Children.

When Stetson found out the Melha Shriners wanted to purchase the property, he was happy to help.

“I’m excited to hear what they have planned for the building and maybe expansion in the area a little bit,” Stetson said. “Pretty much the easiest negotiation you could have ever imagined.”

Stetson said by closing the Collegian Court will also help with staffing at Rumbleseat.