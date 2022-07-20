HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke came together Wednesday for the 6th annual Colombian flag raising ceremony at the steps of City Hall.

The ceremony in Holyoke is held to recognize Colombian Independence Day. The community coming together to celebrate the beautiful culture of Columbia through music and dance.

22News spoke with Nelson Balvin of Medellin, Colombia about the significance of the annual flag raising.

“I think it’s a really big deal, especially because coming from such a far place like South America it really brings you a sense of home and it’s really heartwarming. I love it. I come here every year,” said Balvin.

The city of Holyoke is putting together a new committee to host a festival at Heritage Park to continue to celebrate Columbian heritage for many years to come.