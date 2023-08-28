AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Griffin’s Friends, a group of volunteers who provide support to children with cancer, is hosting its Color for the Kids Run/Walk.

The event is being held on Saturday, September 16th located at Agawam High School. All ages are welcome to participate in a 2-mile color-filled course as well as music, food, and entertainment. Registration is $25 for students and $35 for adults, which includes a commemorative T-shirt and protective sunglasses.

Check-in and registration begins at 10 a.m. and the event kicks off at 11 a.m. Registration is available online at GriffinsFriends.com.

“Whether you run, walk, or are just looking for a fun family day, this event has what you’re looking for. Plus, you are supporting a worthy cause in the community where the money directly helps local families in need,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi, whose campaign

committee is one of the event’s sponsors. “The Griffin’s Friends community has been a beacon

of hope for families who find themselves in their toughest times for the past 29 years. I

encourage everyone to participate, stop by or make a donation to help them continue to help

others.”

Griffin’s Friends started in 1994 and was named after Griffin Kelleher, who died at the age of one after battling cancer. Since then the organization has raised money and resources for families in western Massachusetts who have a child with cancer. They raise money for the fund through running marathons and organizing events.