Columbia Gas ordered out of state, what does it mean for western Massachusetts customers?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource plans to acquire Columbia Gas of Massachusetts in a $1.1-billion deal announced Wednesday evening.

This new move comes just hours after Columbia Gas was ordered to cease all operations in Massachusetts. This will ease some concerns, but some customers are still wary.

Even though the gas explosions happened nearly two-years-ago in the eastern part of the state, many customers in local areas haven’t forgotten the death and destruction it left behind.

The Merrimack Valley gas explosions killed one person and injured 25 others. There were so powerful – they destroyed more than 100 homes and businesses. In many cases – the people directly impacted are still recovering. In western Massachusetts, Columbia Gas customers still remember that day and react differently when they smell gas.

“I usually call the gas company if that happens, it’s got to be coming from somewhere it’s a leak in my house or outside I’d want to know,” said Kathy Line of West Springfield.

Columbia Gas agreed to plead guilty to violating the federal pipeline safety act. Under the agreement, the utility’s parent company NiSource will sell off Columbia Gas, and also pay a $53 million fine to the federal government.

“Our investigation uncovered a pattern of flagrant organizational indifference where the company’s employees knowingly and willfully violated the minimum safety standard,” said FBI Special Agent, Joe Bonavolonta at the Boston office.

NiSource will remain responsible for the liabilities related to the September 2018 incident. The deal still requires the approvals of the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities and the U.S. Department of Justice.

This new deal will more than double the number of natural gas customers Eversource has in Massachusetts, from 300,000 to about 630,000.