(WWLP) – The State of Massachusetts is restricting the work of Columbia Gas after its role in last month’s Lawrence gas leaks.

The Department of Public Utilities said Columbia failed to follow certain safety procedures leading up to the leak.

They also said Columbia Gas failed to complete restoration work after last year’s gas line event.

As a result, Columbia Gas will only be permitted to perform emergency work on its gas distribution system. All other work must be approved by the DPU.