1  of  3
Breaking News
First positive COVID-19 case reported in Hatfield Gunshot victim found on Whiting Street in Springfield has died Chicopee man dies after motorcycle crash on Worcester Street in Springfield
1  of  2
Watch Live
Coronavirus Update 11:30AM: More than 3,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19. Plus, U.S. officials fight to stop the spread of false reports about the coronavirus 2PM: Massachusetts update on the response to COVID-19
Closings and Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Columbia Gas workers checking pressure on home meters in Chicopee

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbia Gas crew will be accessing meters in Chicopee after multiple reports were called in regarding a possible decrease in natural gas pressure Tuesday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News Columbia Gas workers with identification will be knocking on doors within the Willimansett area where reports were called in from. Wilk said there is no danger to the public with workers coming to your home. The home visits are necessary to get the problem solved.

If you have any questions, you may contact Columbia Gas or the Chicopee Police Department at (413) 592-6341.

MAP: Willimansett Area

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories