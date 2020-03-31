Columbia Gas workers checking pressure on home meters in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbia Gas crew will be accessing meters in Chicopee after multiple reports were called in regarding a possible decrease in natural gas pressure Tuesday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News Columbia Gas workers with identification will be knocking on doors within the Willimansett area where reports were called in from. Wilk said there is no danger to the public with workers coming to your home. The home visits are necessary to get the problem solved.

If you have any questions, you may contact Columbia Gas or the Chicopee Police Department at (413) 592-6341.

MAP: Willimansett Area