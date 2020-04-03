Stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing your face mask properly

(WWLP) — When wearing a facemask, the CDC says achieving an adequate seal to the face is essential. When properly fitted and worn, minimal leakage occurs around edges of the mask or respirator when the user inhales.

22News spoke with paramedic Chris Lombardi who told us the public has to be mindful of the fit of their masks.

“Without having a properly fitting mask you are just allowing the air to escape,” Lombardi explained. “Anywhere the air escapes it can get also get in. When you have it on it needs to break at the bridge of the nose. It seems simple to wear a mask, but there is education that goes along with that.”

The CDC says respiratory viruses, such as COVID-19, spread from person-to-person through close contact.

22News spoke with Dr. Robert Roose of Mercy Medical Center, and he said the role of face masks is for patient “source control” to prevent contamination of the surrounding area when a person coughs or sneezes.

“You want to make sure that it covers your nose and your mouth, usually all the way below down the chin to ensure that it is able to provide the type of protection that it is design for,” Dr. Roose advised.

The CDC says people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 should be wearing a face mask until they are isolated in a hospital or at home.