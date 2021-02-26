Combined police and fire dispatch center opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After more than a decade of planning, a combined police and fire emergency dispatch center has opened in Springfield.

Members of the city’s police department, fire department, AMR, and Mayor Domenic Sarno cut the ribbon to officially open the new facility Friday morning.

The dispatch center is located on Roosevelt Avenue and it began taking 911 calls earlier this week. Both Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood told 22News, this combined center will help to decrease response time when someone calls 911.

“Before, the calls would come into 130 Pearl Street, police headquarters. Then, if it was a fire call, it would get transferred here, to the dispatchers here. If it was a police call, it would be handled there. If we had an emergency where we needed police assistance, the call would have to come from here to Pearl Street,” said Calvi.

“We have our own portable radios, and fire has their own radios and they didn’t communicate. So this really solves a lot of problems for us,” said Clapprood.

Commissioner Calvi said the public won’t notice any difference if they need to call 911.

In 2020, Springfield handled more than 300,000 911 calls, one of the highest call volumes in the state.