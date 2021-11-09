Comcast grant gives free Wi-Fi access to Springfield youth center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The YMCA of Greater Springfield has received a grant to help the city’s youth stay connected online with free Wi-Fi connectivity.

The $25,000 grant from Comcast will support digital literacy programming and access to the internet at the YMCA’s North End Youth Center, which also features a Comcast Lift Zone.

These Lift Zones are based in community centers including the YMCA of Greater Springfield and provide essential free Wi-Fi.

Dexter Johnson, President & CEO of the YMCA of Greater Springfield, told 22News, “It was crucial for us to be able to provide that internet accessibility and now with the new grant we will also be able to provide some coding and robotics classes.”

In addition to this grant, Comcast has also partnered with the Spirit of Springfield to donate 300 tickets to Bright Nights Forest Park that will be given to the kids at the YMCA of Greater Springfield.