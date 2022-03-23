WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tens of thousands of dollars will now support digital literacy for youth in West Springfield.

The $25,000 Comcast ‘Lift Zone’ grant will benefit members of the West Springfield Boys and Girls Club. The money will help support students with the technology they need to complete homework and assignments, while also providing tools needed for skills building. Comcast has installed over 1 thousand WiFi lift zones to help students stay connected during this digital era.

Dan D’Angelo, the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of West Springfield said, “The club is about giving opportunities and allowing the kids to explore. We expect this to start here and probably grow into even more.”

Daniel Flanville, the Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs and Community Impact for Comcast told 22News, “This boys and girls club had a great impact on its community and what it does is gives children a safe place to connect to the internet, do homework and to do all other things associated with the wonders of the internet.”

The West Springfield Boys and Girls serves 2,000 people through membership, teen programs, and community outreach through networking. With this grant, they’ll be able to continue to provide an enriching learning environment.