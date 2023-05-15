SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Comedian Bill Burr adds a second show due to popular demand at the MassMutual Center in October.

Along with his sold-out show on August 12, there will be a second chance to get tickets to see Bill Burr on October 1, according to a news release sent to 22News from MGM Springfield. Tickets will be available through pre-sale beginning Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. and general on-sale begins Friday at 10:00 a.m. on their website.

Bill Burr was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2022 for Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series for his Roku Channel series, Bill Burr Presents Immoral Compass. He is a voice in Adam Sandler’s animated Netflix film ‘Leo’, premiering on November 22nd. And recently made history in August as the first comedian to perform at Fenway Park. His Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts.

“MassMutual Center is thrilled to announce and welcome Bill Burr’s return once again to Springfield! Burr is a terrific performer and he is a great part of the ever-growing list of amazing entertainment we have upcoming in our building” said General Manager Sean Dolan.

“We are thrilled to announce that before he even takes the stage at the MassMutual Center in August, Bill Burr is already planning to come back to Springfield once again this fall! This will actually mark the third appearance at the MMC for the Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian. This year’s extraordinary lineup continues to demonstrate our commitment to bringing world-class entertainment to the City and the region” stated MGM Springfield President & COO, Chris Kelley.