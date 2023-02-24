SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Comedian Kevin Hart has just announced this year’s tour The Reality Check with a stop in Springfield in April.

Emmy & Grammy-nominated Hollywood star, Kevin Hart is coming to Springfield at the MassMutual Center on April 20th, according to a news release sent to 22News from MGM Springfield.

Kevin Hart started his comedy career at an amateur night at a local comedy club in his hometown Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He has since had eleven films become number one at the box office grossing more than $4.23 billion in global revenue. His comedy has been on various platforms such as Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM, and Audible.

Hart has developed, produced, and featured in films that have been recognized globally and have earned many nomination awards including “Best Comedy Album” and “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.” He is also a two-time New York Times Best Selling author, and his first Audible original, “The Decision,” was nominated for an Audie award for “Best Original Audiobook in 2021.”

Hart is also an entrepreneur as a founding partner in companies including Hartbeat, which is a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together. Hartbeat plays an important role in building his ecosystem for extraordinary growth and creativity.

“We are thrilled that Kevin Hart is not only coming to Springfield for the first time but is bringing his ‘Reality Check’ tour to the MassMutual Center! Today’s announcement is a testament to MGM Springfield’s continued commitment to bringing world-class entertainment to the City and the region,” states MGM Springfield President & COO Chris Kelley.

His tour, The Reality Check, was recently named the #1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard along with the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022 on behalf of the new hour. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at MassMutualCenter.com.

“We cannot be more excited to announce that the creative and talented Kevin Hart will be performing at the MassMutual Center in April. His ability to entertain is incredible and will most certainly make for a laughter-filled evening in Springfield,” said General Manager Sean Dolan.