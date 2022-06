LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of Ludlow will be benefiting veterans through laughter this week. Tomorrow night the Veterans of Foreign Wars of Ludlow will be hosting a Funny Raising Comedy Show.

The event will be held at the Luisitano Club of Ludlow, with doors opening at 6:30pm and the show beginning at 8pm. Ticket prices range from $20 to $35 and there will also be a 50/50 Raffle.

All money raised will directly benefit Veterans who reside in our local community.