CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday night at the Knights of Columbus in Chicopee, a comedy show fundraiser took place to benefit Addy, a 6 month old baby and her family, while she receives treatment for Neuroblastoma.

This “Funny Raiser” comedy show is built on laughter and sustained by kindness. The tickets and raffle entries will go towards helping Addy and her family, who are faced with many hospital bills while their daughter receives treatment.

The community came together on Saturday for a night of laughs and entertainment, but most importantly a night to give back. 22News spoke with Addy’s parents and Jess Miller, who is the headlining comedy act, about this community fundraiser.

Addy’s mother, Alyssa Alaned, from Belchertown expressed, “It means a lot to me and my family. We’ve been through the rocky road with Neuroblastoma, with our daughter Addy, and watching people come together and help us, and support us through this crazy time means a lot. And, seeing that it was a sold out event, it makes it even better.”

Jess Miller the Funny Raising Comedy Show Host said, “This is just what we do. We want to make the community a better place and you can do it through laughter, and making money, and it’s fantastic.”

Saturday night’s show was sold out with 250 tickets sold; a full house over at the Knights of Columbus.