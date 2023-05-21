CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many Laughs were shared Sunday evening for a good cause at a comedy retirement show in Chicopee.

The Loft Comedy Club opened its doors for this fun event, benefitting the Parish Cupboard in West Springfield.

The evening of laughter featured six headliners and Dario Marcandante. hosted the event. He told 22News it was his idea and that Sunday was his final show after 21 years in comedy.

Marcandante added that he’s always been a big supporter of the cupboard.

“We’ve sold tickets, but we’ve almost doubled that in just general donations. We’ve almost doubled the ticket sales. So it’s really, I couldn’t be happier with the people that have contributed to this,” he said. Marcandante noted, “These days things are so hard, so difficult, and I know everybody out there is struggling.

Tickets were $40 and all proceeds went to the parish cupboard. The Parish Cupboard provides meals and groceries to people and families in need throughout West Springfield, Agawam, and Feeding Hills.