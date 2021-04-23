Comfort dog visits staff at Mercy Medical Center

Comfort dog Zélie. (Courtesy of Mercy Medical Center)

Mercy’s Tuan Dao, RN, and Kathleen Werner, LCSW, enjoy a few minutes with Zélie. (Courtesy of Mercy Medical Center)

Springfield Bishop William Byrne introduces Zélie to Mercy Medical Center colleagues. (Courtesy of Mercy Medical Center)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A comfort dog visited staff members at Mercy Medical Center on Thursday.

In a news release sent to 22News from Mercy Medical Center spokesperson Mary Orr, the Most Rev. William Byrne, Bishop of the Springfield Catholic Diocese brought Zélie, a three-year-old black Labrador Retriever comfort dog, to the hospital. Zélie was welcomed by members of Mercy to spend a few minutes to enjoy the opportunity.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield appointed its 10th bishop in December; ordaining Rev. William Byrne in a Mass at St. Michael’s Cathedral. Byrne was born in Washington, D.C. as the youngest of eight children. He completed his undergraduate studies at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, before attending the Pontifical North American College in Rome.