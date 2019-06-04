Commencement held for Clemente Course graduates in Holyoke

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Seventeen women graduated from the Clemente Course in the Humanities in Holyoke Monday night.

Held at the Wistariahurst Museum, this marks the 20th commencement for the program, an eight-month course of college studies for low-income individuals.

College professors from throughout the region teach courses, in everything from Shakespeare to citizenship, at no cost to the students.

“It was at no cost, so it was a good opportunity for me to earn my associates degree,” said Tina Scott, a graduate. “It’s a really great program. There’s nothing like it around here, so I strongly suggest any woman that is interested in coming to do it.”

Eleven women also graduated from the Bard Microcollege Monday night, a first of its kind program for teen parents and women with lower incomes.

