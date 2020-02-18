Commerce High School basketball players receive scholarships from Ronald J. Brace the 3rd Scholarship Fund

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 6 senior basketball players from Commerce High School were awarded scholarships and awards from the first ever Ronald J. Brace the 3rd Scholarship Fund Monday night.

Ron Brace is a Springfield native who went on to play for the New England Patriots.

3 years ago he died unexpectedly in his sleep.

His family started the scholarship fund as a way to carry on his name, saying even though he played in the NFL his biggest accomplishment was his degree from Boston College.

I just wanted to pass something down because I know what kind of person he was I know he liked to help his community and he liked to help student athletes.

Lucia Murphy received a one thousand dollar scholarship.

The 5 other seniors received $100 gift cards.