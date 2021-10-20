Commercial Driver’s License job training program for Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is inviting residents interested in getting their Commercial Drivers License to participate in MassHire’s CDL Training Program.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Chief Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan partnered with the MassHire Hampden Country Workforce Board and Tri-State CDL Training Center, Inc. in Springfield, to provide free Commercial Driver’s License Training to approximately 60 Springfield residents.

This program will be open to Springfield residents whose household incomes are at or below 80% of Area Median Income. The City of Springfield states that all “applicants must be unemployed or under-employed (working part-time), be legally eligible to work in the United States, and have a high school diploma or equivalent.”

Mayor Sarno stated, “Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan and I are proud to announce this CDL job training program initiative for our Springfield residents and want to encourage those who are interested to take advantage of this program. I want to thank MassHire and Tri-State CDL Training Center for their partnership on this vital initiative. This program continues my administration’s commitment to implementing job training programs that will give our residents the skills needed to succeed and not just have a job but have a successful career that offers a good salary.”

Those interested in obtaining more information or enrolling in the training program are encouraged to reach out to MassHire.