WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trucks and other commercial vehicles will no longer be able to take a short cut through a small, controversial street in West Springfield.

Town officials are now on the same page to keep Larone Avenue free of potentially dangerous conditions as a short cut linking Elm and Riverdale streets. There are just two houses on the 600 foot long street, a mini road linking two of the busiest streets in West Springfield.

Members of the town council had reportedly received numerous complaints about commercial vehicles creating a danger in the area.