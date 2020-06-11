Commissioner Clapprood, Mayor Sarno attend YWCA event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood attend an event to support the work the YWCA has done for the community.
The event held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday was located at the YWCA of western Massachusetts in the parking lot on Clough Street
According to a news release sent to 22News, the mission of the YWCA women’s shelter is to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote social justice.
“I am so appreciative of the work the YWCA of Western MA does for our Springfield community. The partnership between the City of Springfield and the YWCA has truly touched the lives of many, in a positive way, and I want to thank Executive Director Elizabeth Dineen for her continued efforts and leadership for supporting the many programs her agency provides to serve the needs of our community.”Mayor Sarno