Commissioner Clapprood, Mayor Sarno to discuss recent violence in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and Mayor Domenic Sarno will discuss the recent arrests and firearm seizures in a news conference Friday afternoon.

Watch live at 1:15 p.m.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh said the news conference is in relation to the recent uptick of violence in the city. 22News will be live streaming the conference.

On Thursday, 21-year-old Jeremy Garcia was arrested at a home on South East Street in Amherst in connection with an incident on Boston Road in Springfield last Friday. There have also been four shootings, three of which were deadly in the last week.

22News Reporter Katrina Kincade will be at the news conference and you can watch the full report on 22News starting at 5 p.m.