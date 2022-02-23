SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News that Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood will become the city’s new chief of police.

On Tuesday, the state’s Supreme Judicial Court ruled in favor of the Springfield City Council and against Mayor Domenic Sarno in a lawsuit over how the police department is led. Mayor Sarno now has to name a five-member Civilian Police Commission. He told 22News he intends to do that “soon.”

This commission will have the power to hire, fire, and discipline officers and the police chief will run the day to day operations, instead of a commissioner.

