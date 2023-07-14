WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Department of Mental Health Commissioner Brooke Doyle, Senator John Velis (D-Westfield), and Representative Pease (R-Westfield) visited Westfield State University (WSU) Friday to engage in discussions regarding the university’s Mental Health Hub and its efforts to improve behavioral health outcomes in western Massachusetts.

The shortage of skilled workforce in the field of behavioral healthcare was identified as a significant challenge during the discussions. Senator Velis, who chairs the Legislature’s Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use & Recovery, acknowledged the crucial role that college institutions and students play in addressing this challenge.

Courtesy of Office of Senator John C. Velis

“Western Massachusetts faces unique challenges in delivering behavioral healthcare, and it starts with building a strong workforce,” said Senator Velis. “Westfield State University has shown great commitment in tackling this issue head-on, and I am grateful to Commissioner Doyle for witnessing the impact of these programs firsthand. I look forward to collaborating with WSU and other colleges across the state as we invest in initiatives that prioritize behavioral health.”

Throughout the day, Senator Velis and Commissioner Doyle met with numerous leaders at the university, including:

WSU President Linda Thompson

Dr. Robert Hayes (Chair of the Psychology Department)

Dr. Jennifer Hixon (Chair of Health Sciences Department and Director of Physician Assistant Program)

Dr. Jessica Holden (Executive Director of Nursing Education)

Dr. Nicholas Morrison (Co-Director of MA Counseling Program and faculty in the Department of Psychology)

Dr. Rosemary Sullivan (Chair of Social Work Department)

Velis expressed his intention to visit other colleges with behavioral healthcare education programs in Massachusetts to further support these initiatives through legislative efforts. The goal is to foster collaboration and investment in these critical programs throughout the Commonwealth.