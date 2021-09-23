Committee begins steps for new middle school in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)- The City of Holyoke began the first steps of developing a new middle school on Thursday.

The city’s newly appointed School Building Committee had their first meeting. The 13-member committee was appointed by acting Mayor Terry Murphy. In these meetings, the group will finalize plans for a new middle school. That includes the design of it, the programs offered, and the budget.

Mayor Murphy explained, “If we build a school we can afford and it gives kids a better education, and those kids have a better future that’s good the community and that’s my goal.”

Acting Mayor Murphy did invite the two new mayoral candidates, Michael Sullivan and Joshua Garcia, since one of them will take over the committee after the election in November.