Committee reaches agreement on Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Bill

FILE – This May 2018 file photo ,shows an aerial view of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Mass. Nearly 90 residents have died from the coronavirus at the central Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure out what went wrong in the deadliest outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S. (Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP, File)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lawmakers on Friday approved a bill that will secure millions of dollars from the federal government to reconstruct and build a state-of-the-art facility for veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

A Conference Committee, which includes members of the House and Senate, reached an agreement and approved the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Bond Bill to allow $400 million for the redesign project and $200 million in general obligation bonds for veteran housing across the state.

Senator John Velis, a representative of the Soldiers’ Home and chair of the Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs, thanked the lawmakers for their work and support throughout the process.

Velis stated, “From the very start—after last year’s tragedy—families and friends of veterans reached out to me with a very clear message: get this done. The marching orders were clear, get the mission accomplished. From listening sessions with families to standouts at the Home to the vigil that took place last month to mark the one anniversary, this has been a truly long and enduring process. We fought for this Home reconstruction for months.”

“I want to thank all the Veterans, families, and community members who have advocated alongside me for a new Holyoke Soldiers’ Home facility for so long. We are one step closer towards making it a reality. At the end of the day, this project is all about the blood, sweat, and tears of our veterans and our recognition of the need to give them what they profoundly deserve. I want to thank all of the veterans, veterans families, and fellow lawmakers who supported me in this remarkable process.” Senator John C. Velis, 2nd Hampden and Hampshire District

Nearly 80 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home died due to COVID-19 in the spring and summer months of 2020. The new facility is expected to include 237 beds for veteran residents with private rooms and bathrooms.

The design development phase must be completed by August 1, 2021, to be eligible for this cycle of the grant program.

Now that the Conference Committee has reached an agreement on the bill, it will head back to each Chamber for an acceptance and enactment vote before being sent to Governor Charlie Baker’s desk to be signed into law.