SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Commonwealth Care Alliance partnered with the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts for a day of service.

The Commonwealth Care Alliance’s mission is to develop health plans and care delivery programs, designed for individuals with significant needs. And Tuesday, dozens of employee volunteers across the commonwealth are lending a hand in our local food banks.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts moved to a new location earlier this month, and their new home is double the size of the previous facility, and has over nine loading docks. Volunteers Tuesday helped sort frozen food, produce, and dry goods in the Food Bank’s new facility.

Director of Development for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Jillian Morgan, tells 22News, “Commonwealth Care Alliance has sent volunteers to us many times before, they are wonderful supporter of the food bank and wonderful supporters of our work, they care a lot about giving back to the community and that is why they are here today and we are just thrilled to have them come and visit our new warehouse here in Chicopee and join us for a day of service.”

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts relies on the support of volunteers for both large events and daily operations. They have been fighting hunger throughout the region for the past 40 years, and the demand has only grown in the four counties that they serve.