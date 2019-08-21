Commonwealth Secretary and Hampden DA to discuss life-saving program

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Secretary of Commonwealth William Galvin and Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will be discussing the live-saving program Galvin’s office provides to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

In a news release sent to 22News, the event will start at 11:00 a.m. and is being hosted by the Executive Director of the YWCA of Western Massachusetts which offers shelter and support victims of domestic violence.

22News Reporter Mike Masciadrelli will be covering the event and will have the full report on 22News starting at 5:00 p.m.

