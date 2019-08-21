Commonwealth Secretary and Hampden DA to discuss life-saving program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Secretary of Commonwealth William Galvin and Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will be discussing the live-saving program Galvin’s office provides to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

In a news release sent to 22News, the event will start at 11:00 a.m. and is being hosted by the Executive Director of the YWCA of Western Massachusetts which offers shelter and support victims of domestic violence.

