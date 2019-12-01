Communities prepare as snowstorm approaches western Massachusetts

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A big storm is coming our way and many communities are bracing for the impact.

As always, drivers need to take extreme caution when traveling on the roads. DPW and Highway crews will be out today pre-treating the roads with sand and salt before the snow starts.

MassDOT has nearly four thousand pieces of equipment and 2,000 plows ready to go.

Parking bans across western Massachusetts

Multiple parking bans are going into effect Sunday night including Springfield starting at 7:00 p.m, Holyoke starting at 7:00 a.m and Greenfield starting Sunday morning.