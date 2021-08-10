Community Action group awards $13,000 in scholarships to Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Partners for Community Action gave out $13,000 dollars in scholarships to Springfield residents. Each of the 13 scholarship recipients received $1000.

The class of awardees has three high school graduates and 10 adult learners who will all be attending college or a certificate program in fall of 2021. The scholarships are based in part on the applicants community service and volunteer efforts, instead of solely on GPA.

Since 2003, the Springfield Partners Scholarship Program has helped over 200 low-to-moderate income students by giving more than $241,000 in awards.

“For a refugee and an immigrant, it’s really important important for me to get the scholarship to help my parents pay the bills and stuff,” said Fatima Sultan, who was one of the students awarded a scholarship.

The funding for the scholarships comes from private funders and the Springfield Department of Housing and Community Development.